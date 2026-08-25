Al-Qamar 54:31 انا ارسلنا عليهم صيحة واحدة فكانوا كهشيم المحتظر ٣١
Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27
إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَكَانُواْ
كَهَشِيمِ
ٱلۡمُحۡتَظِرِ
٣١
Voorwaar, Wij zonden één bliksemslag, waarop zij als dorre takken voor veevoer werden.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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