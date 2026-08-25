Al-Qamar 54:28 ونبيهم ان الماء قسمة بينهم كل شرب محتضر ٢٨
Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27
وَنَبِّئۡهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡمَآءَ
قِسۡمَةُۢ
بَيۡنَهُمۡۖ
كُلُّ
شِرۡبٖ
مُّحۡتَضَرٞ
٢٨
En bericht hun dat het water onder hen (en de kameel) verdeeld moet worden. Ieder een dronk, om de beurt.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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