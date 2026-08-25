Al-Qamar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
Is de vermaning juist aan hèm onder ons neergezonden, terwijl hij een schaamteloze leugenaar is?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…