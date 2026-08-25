Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩
Bladzijde 530 · Juz 27
فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
Zij riepen toen hun metgezel, die overmoedig werd en (haar) slachtte.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
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(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…