Al-Qamar 54:27 انا مرسلو الناقة فتنة لهم فارتقبهم واصطبر ٢٧
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
إِنَّا
مُرۡسِلُواْ
ٱلنَّاقَةِ
فِتۡنَةٗ
لَّهُمۡ
فَٱرۡتَقِبۡهُمۡ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
٢٧
Wij zullen de vrouwtjeskameel zenden als een beproeving voor hen, let daarom op hen (O Shâlih) en wees geduldig.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…