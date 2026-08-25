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Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤

Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27

فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
En zij zeiden toen: "Zullen wij één mens van ons volgen? Voorwaar, dan zouden wij in dwaling en in een toestand van krankzinnigheid verkeren.
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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