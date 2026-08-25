Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤
Bladzijde 529 · Juz 27
فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
En zij zeiden toen: "Zullen wij één mens van ons volgen? Voorwaar, dan zouden wij in dwaling en in een toestand van krankzinnigheid verkeren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
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