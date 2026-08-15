Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Halaman 318 · Juz 16
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
"Sesungguhnya Tuhan kamu hanya Allah, yang tidak ada Tuhan melainkan Dia, yang meliputi pengetahuanNya akan tiap-tiap sesuatu".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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