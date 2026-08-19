Saad 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧
Halaman 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
Ini sejenis azab seksa, maka hendaklah mereka merasainya, air panas yang menggelegak dan air danur yang mengalir (untuk minuman mereka);
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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