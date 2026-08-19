Saad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١
Halaman 456 · Juz 23
مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
(Mereka akan bersukaria) dalam Syurga itu sambil berbaring (di atas pelamin); mereka meminta di situ buah-buahan dan minuman yang berbagai jenisnya dan rasa kelazatannya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…