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Saad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩

Halaman 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
(Segala sifat-sifat yang mulia) ini, adalah menjadi sebutan penghormatan (bagi mereka). Dan sesungguhnya bagi orang-orang yang bertaqwa, disediakan tempat kembali yang sebaik-baiknya (pada hari akhirat kelak), -
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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