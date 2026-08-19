Saad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩
Halaman 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
(Segala sifat-sifat yang mulia) ini, adalah menjadi sebutan penghormatan (bagi mereka). Dan sesungguhnya bagi orang-orang yang bertaqwa, disediakan tempat kembali yang sebaik-baiknya (pada hari akhirat kelak), -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…