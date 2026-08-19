Saad 38:55 هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥
Halaman 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Nikmat-nikmat ini (adalah untuk orang-orang yang bertaqwa). Dan Bahawa sesungguhnya bagi orang-orang yang zalim (dengan kekufuran atau kederhakaannya) seburuk-buruk tempat kembali, -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:
هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ
(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla…
The Final Return of the Doomed
Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a…