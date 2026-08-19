Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Saad 38:55 هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥

Halaman 456 · Juz 23

هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
Nikmat-nikmat ini (adalah untuk orang-orang yang bertaqwa). Dan Bahawa sesungguhnya bagi orang-orang yang zalim (dengan kekufuran atau kederhakaannya) seburuk-buruk tempat kembali, -
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders