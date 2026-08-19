Saad 38:53 هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣
Halaman 456 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
Inilah dia balasan yang dijanjikan kepada kamu setelah selesai hitungan amal!
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…