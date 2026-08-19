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Saad 38:54 ان هاذا لرزقنا ما له من نفاد ٥٤

Halaman 456 · Juz 23

إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
لَرِزۡقُنَا
مَا
لَهُۥ
مِن
نَّفَادٍ
٥٤
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

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