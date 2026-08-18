An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
Dan apabila sampai masa berlakunya hukuman atas manusia, Kami keluarkan untuk mereka sejenis binatang dari bumi, yang akan menyatakan kepada mereka, bahawa manusia telah tidak meyakini ayat-ayat keterangan dan pengajaran Kami.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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