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An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١

Halaman 383 · Juz 20

وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٧١
Dan mereka bertanya: "Bilakah berlakunya azab yang telah dijanjikan itu, jika betul kamu orang-orang yang benar?"
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

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