An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥
Halaman 383 · Juz 20
وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
Dan tiada sesuatu perkara yang ghaib di langit dan di bumi, melainkan tertulis dalam Kitab yang terang nyata.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…