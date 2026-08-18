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An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥

Halaman 383 · Juz 20

وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
Dan tiada sesuatu perkara yang ghaib di langit dan di bumi, melainkan tertulis dalam Kitab yang terang nyata.
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders