An-Naml 27:80 انك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٨٠
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
إِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٨٠
Sesungguhnya engkau tidak dapat menjadikan orang-orang yang mati (hatinya) itu menerima ajaranmu, dan tidak dapat menjadikan orang-orang yang pekak itu mendengar seruanmu, apabila mereka berundur ke belakang (disebabkan keingkarannya).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji…
The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them
Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc…