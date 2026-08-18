An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣
Halaman 383 · Juz 20
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
Dan sesungguhnya Tuhanmu (wahai Muhammad) sentiasa melimpah-ruah kurniaNya kepada umat manusia seluruhnya tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak bersyukur.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…