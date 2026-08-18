An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Dan engkau tidak akan dapat memberi petunjuk kepada orang-orang yang buta supaya menjauhi kesesatan mereka; engkau tidak dapat memperdengarkan (seruanmu itu) melainkan kepada orang-orang yang sanggup beriman akan ayat-ayat keterangan Kami, kerana mereka orang-orang yang berserah diri dengan ikhlas.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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