An-Naml 27:79 فتوكل على الله انك على الحق المبين ٧٩
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
فَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّكَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٧٩
Oleh itu, berserahlah kepada Allah, sesungguhnya engkau berada di atas kebenaran yang jelas nyata.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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