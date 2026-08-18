An-Naml 27:83 ويوم نحشر من كل امة فوجا ممن يكذب باياتنا فهم يوزعون ٨٣
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُ
مِن
كُلِّ
أُمَّةٖ
فَوۡجٗا
مِّمَّن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُمۡ
يُوزَعُونَ
٨٣
Dan (ingatlah) hari Kami himpunkan dari tiap-tiap umat sekumpulan besar orang-orang yang mendustakan ayat-ayat keterangan Kami, lalu mereka dijaga serta diatur keadaan dan perjalanan masing-masing.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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