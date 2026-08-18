An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
Tidakkah mereka memerhatikan bahawa Kami telah menjadikan malam untuk mereka berehat padanya, dan menjadikan siang terang-benderang? Sesungguhnya yang demikian itu mengandungi tanda-tanda (kekuasaan Allah) bagi kaum yang beriman.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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