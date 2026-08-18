An-Naml 27:84 حتى اذا جاءوا قال اكذبتم باياتي ولم تحيطوا بها علما اماذا كنتم تعملون ٨٤
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Sehingga apabila mereka datang (ke tempat pengadilan), Allah Taala berfirman: "Adakah kamu mendustakan ayat-ayat keteranganKu dengan tidak lebih dahulu kamu mengetahuinya secara meliputi? Atau apakah yang kamu telah lakukan?"
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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