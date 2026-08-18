An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
Dan (ingatkanlah) hari di tiup sangkakala, lalu terkejutlah - gerun gementar - makhluk-makhluk yang ada di langit dan yang ada di bumi, kecuali mereka yang dikekhendaki Allah; dan kesemuanya akan datang kepadaNya dengan keadaan tunduk patuh.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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