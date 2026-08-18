An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Halaman 385 · Juz 20
مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Sesiapa yang datang membawa amal kebajikan (yang telah dikerjakannya) maka ia akan beroleh balasan yang lebih baik daripadanya, dan mereka akan beroleh aman sentosa daripada kejadian-kejadian yang mengerikan pada hari kiamat itu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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