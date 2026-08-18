An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Halaman 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Dan sesiapa yang datang membawa amal jahat (yang telah dikerjakannya) maka sudah tentu mereka akan ditumuskan mukanya ke dalam api neraka, (sambil dikatakan kepada mereka): "Kamu tidak diberi melainkan balasan apa yang kamu telah lakukan".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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