An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
Halaman 384 · Juz 20
وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
Dan engkau melihat gunung-ganang, engkau menyangkanya tetap membeku, padahal ia bergerak cepat seperti bergeraknya awan; (demikianlah) perbuatan Allah yang telah membuat tiap - tiap sesuatu dengan serapi-rapi dan sebaik-baiknya; sesungguhnya Ia Amat mendalam PengetahuanNya akan apa yang kamu lakukan.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su…
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t…