An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Halaman 385 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
"Dan supaya aku sentiasa membaca Al-Quran". Oleh itu, sesiapa yang menurut petunjuk (Al-Quran dan beramal dengannya) maka faedah perbuatannya itu akan terpulang kepada dirinya sendiri, dan sesiapa yang sesat, maka katakanlah kepadanya: "Sesungguhnya aku hanyalah seorang pemberi amaran".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…