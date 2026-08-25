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An-Najm 53:35 اعنده علم الغيب فهو يرى ٣٥

Pagina 527 · Juz 27

أَعِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
فَهُوَ
يَرَىٰٓ
٣٥
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى

(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),

و

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل

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