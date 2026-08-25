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An-Najm 53:47 وان عليه النشاة الاخرى ٤٧

Pagina 528 · Juz 27

وَأَنَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلنَّشۡأَةَ
ٱلۡأُخۡرَىٰ
٤٧
e che a Lui incombe l’altra creazione 1 ,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

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