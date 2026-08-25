An-Najm 53:34 واعطى قليلا واكدى ٣٤
Pagina 527 · Juz 27
وَأَعۡطَىٰ
قَلِيلٗا
وَأَكۡدَىٰٓ
٣٤
che dà poco e poi smette [di dare]?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…