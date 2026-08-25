An-Najm 53:43 وانه هو اضحك وابكى ٤٣
Pagina 527 · Juz 27
وَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
أَضۡحَكَ
وَأَبۡكَىٰ
٤٣
e che Egli è Colui Che fa ridere e fa piangere,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى
(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr…
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى…