Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
Pagina 11 · Juz 1
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
Rispose: «Egli dice che deve essere una giovenca che non sia stata soggiogata al lavoro dei campi o all’irrigazione, sana e senza difetti». Dissero: «Ecco, ora ce l’hai descritta esattamente». La sacrificarono, ma mancò poco che non lo facessero!
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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