Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Pagina 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Dissero: «Chiedi per noi al tuo Signore che ci indichi come deve essere». Rispose: «Allah dice che deve essere una giovenca né vecchia né vergine, ma di età media. Fate quello che vi si comanda!».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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