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Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨

Pagina 10 · Juz 1

قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Dissero: «Chiedi per noi al tuo Signore che ci indichi come deve essere». Rispose: «Allah dice che deve essere una giovenca né vecchia né vergine, ma di età media. Fate quello che vi si comanda!».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

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