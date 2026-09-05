Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
Pagina 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Dissero: «Chiedi per noi al tuo Signore che ci indichi di che colore deve essere». Rispose: «Allah dice che dev’essere una giovenca gialla, di un colore vivo che rallegri la vista» 1 .
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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