Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
Pagina 11 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Dissero: «Chiedi al tuo Signore che dia maggiori particolari, perché veramente per noi le giovenche si assomigliano tutte. Così, se Allah vuole, saremo ben guidati».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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