Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
Pagina 10 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
Il nome della sura deriva dal vers. Il vers. è statò rivelato durante il pellegrinaggio dell’addio (10-632). In nome di Allah, il Compassionevole, il Misericordioso. E quando Mosè disse al suo popolo: «Allah vi ordina di sacrificare una giovenca!» 1 . Risposero: «Ti prendi gioco di noi?». «Mi rifugio in Allah dall’essere tra gli ignoranti.» 2
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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