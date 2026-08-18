Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Pagina 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
Una delle due donne gli si avvicinò timidamente 1. Disse: «Mio padre ti invita per ricompensarti di aver abbeverato per noi». Quando giunse al suo cospetto e gli raccontò la sua storia, disse [il vecchio]: «Non temere, sei sfuggito a gente ingiusta».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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