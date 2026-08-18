Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Pagina 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Disse: «Vorrei sposarti ad una di queste mie figlie, a condizione che tu mi serva per otto anni. Se vorrai restare dieci [anni], sarà di tua spontanea volontà. Non ti imporrò nulla di gravoso e, se Allah vuole, troverai che sono un uomo del bene».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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