Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢
Pagina 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Dirigendosi verso Madian disse: «Spero che il mio Signore mi guidi sulla retta via».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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