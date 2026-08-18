Al-Qasas 28:23 ولما ورد ماء مدين وجد عليه امة من الناس يسقون ووجد من دونهم امراتين تذودان قال ما خطبكما قالتا لا نسقي حتى يصدر الرعاء وابونا شيخ كبير ٢٣
Pagina 388 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
Quando giunse all’acqua di Madian, vi trovò una moltitudine di uomini che abbeverava e scorse due donne che si tenevano in disparte trattenendo [i loro animali]. Disse: «Cosa vi succede?». Risposero: «Non abbevereremo finché i pastori non saranno partiti; nostro padre è molto vecchio» 1.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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