Al-Qasas 28:24 فسقى لهما ثم تولى الى الظل فقال رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
Pagina 388 · Juz 20
فَسَقَىٰ
لَهُمَا
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلظِّلِّ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
لِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتَ
إِلَيَّ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَقِيرٞ
٢٤
Abbeverò per loro, poi si mise all’ombra e disse: «Davvero, Signore, ho molto bisogno di qualsiasi bene che farai scendere su di me».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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