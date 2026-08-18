An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
وَیَوْمَ
یُنْفَخُ
فِی
الصُّوْرِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَنْ
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَمَنْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
اِلَّا
مَنْ
شَآءَ
اللّٰهُ ؕ
وَكُلٌّ
اَتَوْهُ
دٰخِرِیْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) pada hari (ketika) sangkakala ditiup, maka terkejutlah apa yang ada di langit dan apa yang ada di bumi, kecuali siapa yang dikehendaki Allah. Dan semua mereka datang menghadap-Nya dengan merendahkan diri.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su…
The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed
Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t…