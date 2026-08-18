Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠

Halaman 346 · Juz 20

وَمَنْ
جَآءَ
بِالسَّیِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتْ
وُجُوْهُهُمْ
فِی
النَّارِ ؕ
هَلْ
تُجْزَوْنَ
اِلَّا
مَا
كُنْتُمْ
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
Dan barangsiapa membawa kejahatan, maka disungkurkanlah wajah mereka ke dalam neraka. Kamu tidak diberi balasan, melainkan (setimpal) dengan apa yang telah kamu kerjakan.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders