An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
وَمَنْ
جَآءَ
بِالسَّیِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتْ
وُجُوْهُهُمْ
فِی
النَّارِ ؕ
هَلْ
تُجْزَوْنَ
اِلَّا
مَا
كُنْتُمْ
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
Dan barangsiapa membawa kejahatan, maka disungkurkanlah wajah mereka ke dalam neraka. Kamu tidak diberi balasan, melainkan (setimpal) dengan apa yang telah kamu kerjakan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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