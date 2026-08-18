An-Naml 27:91 انما امرت ان اعبد رب هاذه البلدة الذي حرمها وله كل شيء وامرت ان اكون من المسلمين ٩١
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
اِنَّمَاۤ
اُمِرْتُ
اَنْ
اَعْبُدَ
رَبَّ
هٰذِهِ
الْبَلْدَةِ
الَّذِیْ
حَرَّمَهَا
وَلَهٗ
كُلُّ
شَیْءٍ ؗ
وَّاُمِرْتُ
اَنْ
اَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْمُسْلِمِیْنَ
۟ۙ
Aku (Muhammad) hanya diperintahkan menyembah Tuhan negeri ini (Mekkah) yang Dia telah menjadikannya tanah haram, dan segala sesuatu adalah milik-Nya. Dan aku diperintahkan agar aku termasuk orang muslim,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…