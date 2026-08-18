An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
وَاَنْ
اَتْلُوَا
الْقُرْاٰنَ ۚ
فَمَنِ
اهْتَدٰی
فَاِنَّمَا
یَهْتَدِیْ
لِنَفْسِهٖ ۚ
وَمَنْ
ضَلَّ
فَقُلْ
اِنَّمَاۤ
اَنَا
مِنَ
الْمُنْذِرِیْنَ
۟
dan agar aku membacakan Al-Qur`an (kepada manusia). Maka barangsiapa mendapat petunjuk, sesungguhnya dia mendapat petunjuk untuk (kebaikan) dirinya, dan barang siapa sesat, maka katakanlah, "Sesungguhnya aku (ini) tidak lain hanyalah salah seorang pemberi peringatan."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ
(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve…
The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل…