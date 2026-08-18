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An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨

Halaman 346 · Juz 20

وَتَرَی
الْجِبَالَ
تَحْسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةً
وَّهِیَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
السَّحَابِ ؕ
صُنْعَ
اللّٰهِ
الَّذِیْۤ
اَتْقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَیْءٍ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
خَبِیْرٌ
بِمَا
تَفْعَلُوْنَ
۟
Dan engkau akan melihat gunung-gunung, yang engkau kira tetap di tempatnya, padahal ia berjalan (seperti) awan berjalan. (Itulah) ciptaan Allah yang mencipta dengan sempurna segala sesuatu. Sungguh, Dia Mahateliti atas apa yang kamu kerjakan.
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