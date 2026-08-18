An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
وَتَرَی
الْجِبَالَ
تَحْسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةً
وَّهِیَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
السَّحَابِ ؕ
صُنْعَ
اللّٰهِ
الَّذِیْۤ
اَتْقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَیْءٍ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
خَبِیْرٌ
بِمَا
تَفْعَلُوْنَ
۟
Dan engkau akan melihat gunung-gunung, yang engkau kira tetap di tempatnya, padahal ia berjalan (seperti) awan berjalan. (Itulah) ciptaan Allah yang mencipta dengan sempurna segala sesuatu. Sungguh, Dia Mahateliti atas apa yang kamu kerjakan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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