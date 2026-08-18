An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
مَنْ
جَآءَ
بِالْحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهٗ
خَیْرٌ
مِّنْهَا ۚ
وَهُمْ
مِّنْ
فَزَعٍ
یَّوْمَىِٕذٍ
اٰمِنُوْنَ
۟
Barangsiapa membawa kebaikan, maka dia memperoleh (balasan) yang lebih baik daripadanya, sedang mereka merasa aman dari kejutan (yang dahsyat) pada hari itu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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