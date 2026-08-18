An-Naml 27:86 الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
Halaman 346 · Juz 20
اَلَمْ
یَرَوْا
اَنَّا
جَعَلْنَا
الَّیْلَ
لِیَسْكُنُوْا
فِیْهِ
وَالنَّهَارَ
مُبْصِرًا ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یُّؤْمِنُوْنَ
۟
Apakah mereka tidak memperhatikan bahwa Kami telah menjadikan malam agar mereka beristirahat padanya dan (menjadikan) siang yang menerangi? Sungguh, pada yang demikian itu terdapat tanda-tanda (kebesaran Allah) bagi orang-orang yang beriman.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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