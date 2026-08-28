Al-Insan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١
Halaman 526 · Juz 29
یُّدْخِلُ
مَنْ
یَّشَآءُ
فِیْ
رَحْمَتِهٖ ؕ
وَالظّٰلِمِیْنَ
اَعَدَّ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابًا
اَلِیْمًا
۟۠
Dia memasukkan siapa pun yang Dia kehendaki ke dalam rahmat-Nya (surga). Adapun bagi orang-orang zalim disediakan-Nya azab yang pedih.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
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فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
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Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…